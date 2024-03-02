Jordan Ayew, the Ghanaian forward for Crystal Palace, has clinched the club’s Player of the Month award for February.

This marks his second win of the Cinch Player of the Month trophy for the season, with his previous honour coming in August.

Ayew’s exceptional contributions to the team earned him over 54% of the total votes, affirming his popularity among the Crystal Palace supporters.

Last weekend, Ayew reached a significant milestone in his career, making his 200th appearance for Crystal Palace during a commanding 3-0 victory against Burnley.

He celebrated this milestone with a goal and an assist, taking his total goal contributions for the season to 10.

This notable performance was preceded by Ayew’s memorable goal against Everton at Goodison Park, which earned him a nomination for the Premier League Goal of the Month award.

Despite facing strong competition, including from new arrival Adam Wharton, Ayew’s consistent excellence on the field made him the standout choice for the Player of the Month award in February.

The 30-year-old aims to maintain his impressive form as Crystal Palace takes on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League later today.