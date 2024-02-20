Premier League legend, Michael Owen has lauded the remarkable goal by Jordan Ayew, hailing it as an “outstanding strike” during Monday’s match at Goodison Park.

The Ghanaian striker netted a stunning goal in the 66th minute, which was the highlight of Crystal Palace’s 1-1 draw against Everton.

Despite Ayew’s brilliance, Palace was unable to secure all three points, conceding a goal in the 84th minute, putting them at risk of relegation.

In a post-match analysis, Michael Owen, the legendary Liverpool striker, was full of praise for Ayew’s strike.

He remarked on the “wonderful” way Ayew was able to get the ball out of his feet and make a “lovely strike” from 20 yards out.

Owen acknowledged the quality of Ayew’s goal, noting that there was little the keeper could have done to stop it.

“Ayew gets the ball out of his feet and it’s just a wonderful strike from 20 yards out and it’s a lovely strike,” the former Manchester United and Liverpool striker said on the Premier League channel.

“There’s nothing much the keeper can do about that. The ball drops to Ayew and it’s a great strike,” he added.

Jordan Ayew has been a pivotal player for Crystal Palace, contributing three goals and five assists in 23 appearances in the English Premier League this season.

