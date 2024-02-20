Jordan Ayew has shared his heartfelt feelings about Roy Hodgson stepping down as the manager of Crystal Palace due to health reasons.

Hodgson, a former England manager, had to leave his role at the club after collapsing at the training ground.

Ayew expressed his admiration for the 70-year-old Hodgson and credited him for his growth as a player.

Hodgson’s departure comes at a time when the club is trying to stay afloat in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace has since appointed Oliver Glasner, a former Eintracht Frankfurt head coach, as their new manager.

After Crystal Palace’s 1-1 draw at Everton on Monday night, Ayew spoke about Hodgson’s positive impact on him as a player.

He mentioned how the veteran coach had helped him both on and off the field, leading to his improvement as a footballer and as a person.

“When we speak about Roy I have goosebumps because he’s been so good to me and he’s been a top manager, a top man,” emotional Ayew told the club website.

“He helped me a lot and made me improve as a football player and as a man as well. I can’t thank him enough,” he added.

Ayew has been a key figure under Hodgson this season, starting in 21 out of 22 league games and contributing with two goals and five assists.

Despite the draw, Crystal Palace is currently in the 15th position with 25 points. They are set to face struggling Burnley at Selhurst Park this weekend.