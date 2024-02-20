The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has concluded its campaign structure for the upcoming 2024 national elections, with appointments made to various national campaign committees.

This decision was reached during the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council meetings held on Monday, February 19, 2024.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor and President Akufo-Addo will lead the Campaign Advisory Committee, alongside other notable members such as Freddie Worsemao Blay, Elizabeth Ohene, Rev. Joyce Aryee, and Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare.

Furthermore, the campaign Operations committee will be headed by Justin Kodua Frimpong as the Director, with Henry Nana Boakye serving as his Deputy.

“The New Patriotic Party (NPP), at its National Executive Committee and National Council meetings held on Monday, February 19, 2024, approved a proposed structure for the Party’s 2024 national campaign and appointed some individuals to serve on the various national campaign committees.”

“A National Campaign Coordinating Committee (NCCC), which shall oversee the work of all other Committees shall be chaired by the 2024 Presidential Candidate, and assisted by the Vice Presidential Candidate. The National Chairman, General Secretary, and Regional Chairpersons shall also serve on the National Campaign Coordinating Committee.”

