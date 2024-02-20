Emerse Fae has been appointed as the permanent coach of the Ivorian senior national team following his successful interim tenure during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Fae stepped in as interim coach after the departure of veteran French coach, Jean-Louis Gasset during the tournament.

Despite Ivory Coast’s initial struggles in the group stage, Fae’s leadership saw them through to the knockout stages, benefiting from favourable results elsewhere.

During his interim stint, Fae showcased his coaching prowess by orchestrating memorable comebacks, including a thrilling victory against Senegal in the round of 16, overcoming Mali with 10 men in the quarter-finals, and securing a narrow 1-0 win over DR Congo in the semi-finals.

The pinnacle of Fae’s interim coaching success came with Ivory Coast’s triumph over Nigeria in the final, clinching their first AFCON title since 2015.

His exceptional performance led to his confirmation as the permanent coach by Idriss Diallo, the head of the Ivorian federation, who announced the decision on Monday, stating, “Emerse was until now interim coach and has just been confirmed today as a full coach.”

As the permanent coach, Fae’s key objectives include securing qualification for the 2025 AFCON tournament and defending the title. Additionally, he aims to guide the team to qualification for the 2026 World Cup, after they missed out on the previous two tournaments.

Fae’s tactical expertise, leadership qualities, and ability to motivate players have garnered praise from both fans and pundits, signalling a promising future for Ivory Coast football under his stewardship.