Crystal Palace manager, Oliver Glasner has opened up on Jordan Ayew’s substitution during their Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Eagles suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Spurs at the Tottenham Stadium on Saturday.

However, the Ghana international was taken off the pitch after the 70th-minute mark, which led to widespread speculation about a potential injury.

The decision to withdraw Ayew in the later stages of the match given his recent stellar form has raised eyebrows among the fans.

But in a post-match interview, Glasner addressed the situation, revealing that Ayew had sustained a knock on his hip during the first half of the game.

“He got a hit in the first half on his hip. He already told us at halftime he had maybe 10 or 15 minutes, but I hope and I think it’s not so bad,” Glasner explained.

Ayew had been in impressive form, having scored in back-to-back games for Crystal Palace.

His goal against Everton had even earned him a nomination for the prestigious EPL Goal of the Month Award for February.

