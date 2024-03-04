The headmaster of Sokode Secondary Technical School (SOCTECH), Isaac Kofi Dzidzienyo has appealed to government to assist the school with infrastructure to help improve teaching and learning in the school.

According to him, the lack of classroom blocks, laboratories and ICT gadgets is negatively affecting the academic activities in the school.

He said due to the lack of classroom blocks, they have converted the school’s dining hall into a classroom that houses over 600 students.

Mr. Dzidzienyo made this call during a visit to the school by Adom News correspondent, Odehyeba Owusu Job.

The headmaster, therefore, seized the opportunity to appeal to the government, NGOs, individuals, stakeholders, and other benevolent organizations to come to the aid of the school by supporting them with computers and other laboratory equipment to help teaching and learning.