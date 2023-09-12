Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton has been hailed for leading the team to secure a qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Former Black Stars player, Laryea Kingston praised the former Premier League manager for leading the side to book qualification for the tournament.

“Chris Hughton has really done well,” the former Black Stars winger told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“The most important thing was to qualify Ghana to the AFCON and that has been achieved, so he deserves all the credit and support,” Kingston said.

Ghana last week Thursday secured a place in Africa’s prestigious tournament that will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

The Black Stars recorded a 2-1 win against Central African Republic (CAR) at the Baba Yara Stadium with Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah scoring to secure the win.

Ghana finished Group E with 12 points and qualified alongside Angola. The Black Stars will discover their AFCON group opponents on October 12.

Chris Hughton and his team will be hoping to win the tournament to end the country’s 41-year AFCON trophy drought next year.

