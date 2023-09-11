Deputy Sports Minister,,Evans Bobie Ansah says the Black Stars can make a good impact at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with good preparation.

Ghana, who are four-time African champions have booked a qualification for the tournament that will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year following a win over Central African Republic (CAR).

In the final Group E game of the qualifiers staged at the Baba Yara stadium, the Black Stars fought back to record a 2-1 win over CAR after Louis Mafouta had broken the deadlock in the early moment of the game.

However, goals from Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah ensured Ghana finished top of their group with 12 points.

Following the country’s 10th consecutive AFCON qualification, Mr Bobie Ansah says the Black Stars will only make an impact with the team corrects few technical mistakes.

“It was very difficult but in the end, we managed to secure qualification,” he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“I believe the technical team will assess the team and make the necessary corrections going into next year’s AFCON so we can have a formidable team. With good preparations and rectifying a few technical mistakes in our team, I believe strongly that we can make a very good impact at AFCON 2023,” he added.

Ghana in the edition of the AFCON exited at the group phase with one point. Chris Hughton and his charges will be hoping to win the AFCON trophy to end the country’s 41-year trophy drought.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will discover their 2023 AFCON group opponents on October 12.

