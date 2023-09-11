Rapper and music producer, Elorm Adabla, popularly known as E.L, says his story about working as a delivery man in the US was a fabrication.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, he confessed that all of it was just for the trends—which duly yielded positive results for him.

A few months ago, the 2016 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year, in an interview on 3Music TV, revealed that there was a point in his life when he had to work as a food delivery guy in the US just to keep body and soul going.

He even added that his experience in the United States taught him the importance of humility.

The rapper now says all of that was make-believe and that it never happened.

“Andy let me be very honest with you be my bro that whole thing ebi agenda we dey do. I no for do that thing but it’s one of those things. In the spur of the moment sometimes you get carried away,” he said in Pidgin.

E.L. added that, he had intentions of doing something like that but never worked as a delivery guy.

The ‘Bars’ rapper went ahead to apologise for the publicity stunt.

“It was more like an attention grab and I shouldn’t have done it. It was also influenced by some people around me. I was fresh off the flight and I wanted to get something trending and it did trend.”

Meanwhile, E.L. is on a media tour promoting his latest EP dubbed ‘The Teacher’.

This EP marks E.L.’s first major release since his 2021 Bar 6. It also demonstrates his commitment to release more music, a promise he made to fans upon his reemergence in April 2023.

E.L. also teased a live show at the Zen Gardens in Labone to celebrate the release of his first EP in a long time.

As the release date approaches, fans can look forward to a body of work that showcases E.L.’s musical evolution and storytelling prowess.

With the inclusion of “Chop Life,” “Soba,” and the promise of exciting collaborations, “The Teacher” is poised to make its mark as a standout release in 2023.

