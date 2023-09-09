Former defender of the Black Stars, John Paintsil says Ghana can only win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with the right mindset and approach to the tournament.

Ghana on Thursday secured qualification for the AFCON tournament that will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year following a 2-1 win over the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Despite the formidable challenge that AFCON poses, the former right-back remains optimistic about Ghana’s chances, citing the nation’s roster of exceptional talents playing for prominent European clubs.

Paintsil underlined the dynamism of football and acknowledged that many countries have made significant impact in the sport.

However, he stressed that, it ultimately comes down to meticulous preparations and a strong desire for victory.

He underscored the need for the players to cultivate a winning mentality, as it is a crucial element for success in such a competitive tournament.

“Ghana can win the AFCON but other teams are also pushing. It’s atough one but if we do our things well and prepare the mindset of the players, we can win it. The players must have a winning mentality because, without it, they will not be able to win. We take a step at a time and I believe we are too close to winning it,” Paintsil said.

Ghana will know their 2023 AFCON group opponents on October 12. The Black Stars will hope to end the country’s 41-year trophy drought.

