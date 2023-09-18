The much anticipated 2023/24 Ghana Premier League kicked off over the weekend with some interesting results.

Out of nine games, seven matches were played with two scheduled to be played on Wednesday.

On Friday at the Aliu Mahama Stadium, Real Tamale United (RTU) stunned Hearts of Oak by a lone goal with Owusu Afriyie scoring the only goal of the game.

On Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium, Great Olympics were held to a goalless game by Premier League returnees, Bofoakwa Tano.

In the Sunday games, Legon Cities at the El-Wak Stadium shocked Karela United 2-1.

Kharim Abdul Ayeh broke the deadlock for the away side in the 45th minute before halftime.

However, Francis Antwi’s brace in the 66th and 74th minute ensured The Royals secured all three points in their opener.

At Nana Kronmansah Park, Nsoatreman FC recorded a 2-0 win over Bechem United.

Abdul Manaf Umar put the home side in the lead in the 35th minute before Eric Osei Bonsu sealed the win in the 90th minute for the home side.

Elsewhere, FC Samartex 1996 also defeated Aduana FC by a lone at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex with Michael Ephson scoring the only goal in the 39th minute.

Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park recorded a 2-0 win against Bibiani Gold Stars.

Stephen Amankona’s brace in the 74th and 90th sealed the win for the Blues.

At the Baba Yara Stadium, Asante Kotoko were held to a goalless 0-0 draw against Heart of Lions.

The Porcupine Warriors appeared to have conceded late in the game but assistant line 1 flagged the goal as offside.

Medeama SC and Dreams FC who are participating in Africa will play their first game of the Premier League on Wednesday.

The Yellow and Mauve lads will host Accra Lions at Akoon Park while the Still Believe lads will host new entrant, Nations FC at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

Real Tamale United 1-0 Hearts of Oak

Great Olympics 0-0 Bofoakwa Tano

Legon Cities 2-1 Karela United

Nsoatreman FC 2-0 Bechem United

FC Samartex 1996 1-0 Aduana FC

Berekum Chelsea 2-0 Bibiani Gold Stars

Asante Kotoko 0-0 Heart of Lions

Dreams FC v Nations FC (Wednesday)

Medeama SC v Accra Lions (Wednesday)