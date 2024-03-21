Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa, also known as Clara Amoateng Benson has returned to social media.

Her reappearance has caused a stir among fans and followers, particularly with a recent video shared on Instagram showcasing her visit to a popular hair salon.

In the video, Maame Serwaa was wearing a brown blouse paired with ash-colored leggings, while flaunting her freshly braided hair.

Sporting glasses and a nose ring, the Kumawood star exudes a newfound radiance and displays a curvier figure, drawing attention as she gracefully turns for a full 360-degree view.

The video has sparked varied reactions from Ghanaians. While some admirers praise the 24-year-old, others inquire about the cost of her makeover.

