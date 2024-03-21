The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary candidate in Effutu, James Kofi Annan, has lodged a formal petition to the Minerals Commission opposing the granting of leases for lithium mining close to the Ayensu River.

Mr Annan’s petition, dated March 21, 2024, highlighted concerns about the potential adverse effects of mining activities on the river and surrounding communities.

He drew attention to the proposed mining sites, including Domeabra, Atekyedo, and Okyereko, situated in close proximity to the Ayensu River. The river, which serves as the primary source of drinking water for Effutu residents and neighboring Gomoa communities, also supplies water for purification by the Ghana Water Company.

Citing a recent report by the Tama Foundation Universal published in the Daily Graphic, Annan expressed concern over the presence of dangerous metals and chemicals, such as mercury and cadmium, in rivers affected by mining activities. He warned that similar risks could threaten the Ayensu River and the health of those who depend on it.

Mr Annan highlighted the potential competition for water resources between mining operations and the local population, noting the Ayensu River’s vulnerability to drying up during dry seasons.

He underscores the river’s significance for agriculture, irrigation, and fishing, emphasizing the livelihoods of communities along its banks.

Furthermore, the parliamentary candidate raised environmental concerns, highlighting the potential impact of mining activities on the estuary where the Ayensu River meets the sea.

“This means that the attempt to grant a Lithium and Gold mining lease to Gleam Resources Ltd is not only going to deprive the people of their drinking water source, but also would afflict them with untold diseases, and deprive them of their livelihoods, making it impossible for them to live,” he said in the statement.

He argued that granting mining leases in the area could jeopardize ecosystems and livelihoods, extending beyond Effutu to affect fisherfolk along the coast.

