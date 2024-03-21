Manager of Takoradi-based Empire FM, Enoch Asare, aka Feeling Daddy has reportedly been attacked and robbed in the United Kingdom (UK).

The incident occurred on the night of Tuesday March 19, 2024.

He was said to have been tied up together with artiste, Shaker for hours before the police arrived.

The masked assailants allegedly attacked and attempted to rob the apartment of Sleeky promotion in the absence of the CEO, Sadick Assah.

Though the London Police officers responded swiftly, the robbers escaped before they arrived.

