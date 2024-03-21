Team Nigeria won the gold medal in the Men’s 4x100m relay final, edging out Team Ghana by a narrow margin on Wednesday evening.

Nigeria blazed through the track with a swift time of 38.41 seconds, leaving the defending champions, Ghana, trailing closely behind at 38.43 seconds.

However, Team Liberia secured the third spot on the podium with a respectable time of 38.73 seconds.

Although Ghana initially dominated the race, leading after the first two baton exchanges, a critical hiccup during the final baton pass to anchor leg runner Joseph Amoah opened the door for Nigeria to seize victory.

The victorious Team Nigeria lineup featured Isreal Sunday, Itsekiri Usheoritse, Ekanem Consider, and Akintola Alaba Olukunle, who displayed exceptional teamwork and speed throughout the race.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s formidable squad comprised Joseph Paul Amoah, Edwin Gadayi, Hammond Solomon, and Benjamin Azamati, a renowned 100m sprint star.

Team Liberia, represented by Sherman John, Matadi Emmanuel, Reeves Jabez, and Fahnbulleh Joseph, demonstrated commendable effort, securing a podium finish in the fiercely contested event.