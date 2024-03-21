Team Nigeria emerged victorious in the Women’s 4x100m relay at the 2023 African Games held on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, with Ghana securing the third position.

Anchored by Tobi Amusan, Team Nigeria clinched the top spot with an impressive time of 43.05.

Joining Amusan were teammates Moforehan Abinusawa, Justina Eyakpobeyan, and Olajide Olayinka, who contributed to their outstanding performance.

Meanwhile, Team Liberia secured the silver medal with a time of 44.02. The Liberian team, consisting of Morrison Ebony, Mccoy Maia Alyse, Collins Shania Kyree, and Smith-Barnett Destiny, showcased commendable teamwork throughout the race.

Ghana’s team, comprising Mary Boakye, Mensah Doris, Janet Mensah, and Halutie Hor, claimed the bronze medal with a time of 44.21, demonstrating their competitive spirit on the track.

In addition to their victory in the women’s relay, Nigeria also triumphed in the 4x100m Men’s relay, securing four gold medals in total and reaffirming their dominance on the track, surpassing Ghana in a closely contested race.