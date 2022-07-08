The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Diaspora Branch Organisers have endorsed Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, as the next National Organiser.

The immediate past Youth Organiser is poised to emerge victorious in the party’s national delegates conferences scheduled for July 15 to 17, 2022. A move the Diaspora Branch has described as a step in the right direction.

In their view, Nana B’s victory will help to continue the legacies of his predecessor, Sammi Awuku aka Senior Capo.

“His numerous achievements as the National Youth Organiser is why we the Diaspora Branch have come together to endorse fully lawyer Henry Nana Boakye to step into the shoes of his boss the Senior Capo Sammi Awuku as the Next National Organiser of our dear party in order to break the eight-year cycle of governance in elections 2024,” they declared.

The organisers, who have declared their unflinching support, are the NPP’s organisers for Canada, Austria, South Korea, China, Japan, Cote D’ivoire, Nigeria and Spain.

Others include; Denmark, South Africa Organiser, Middle East, Belgium, Germany, and France.

The rest are Finland, United Kingdom, Italy, United States of America, Holland and

Togo.

These were contained in a statement signed by the Convenor, Oheneba Quame Danso Jnr who’s the South Korea Branch Organiser and doubles as Dean of Asia Pacific Organisers Caucus.

The statement noted Nana B’s endless love and affection for the grassroots and base which is the pivot of the party as the National Youth Organiser brought in youth to work vigorously and aggressively towards the NPP’s reelection in 2020.

“We know in our political dispensation that currently the youth dominate 2/3 of the voting population before elections 2020, but Nana B as the National Youth Organiser together with his 16 Regional Youth Organisers and their deputies as well as the 275 Constituency Youth Organisers and their deputies came together in organising programmes that will bring the entire youth on board to protect the affable and visionary policies and programmes implemented by Akufo-Addo and Bawumia,”part of the statement read.

They have, therefore, appealed to all party delegates in Ghana to rally behind and vote massively for Nana B.