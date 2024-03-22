The Subsea cable landing Service providers have set sail for their vessels to commence work on cut subsea cables.

The Vessels are moving to the locations identified for physical assessment of these subsea cables to aid in the restoration of services.

Chief Executive of Ghana Telecoms Chamber, Ing. Dr. Ken Ashigbey disclosed this PM EXPRESS BUSINESS EDITION with host George Wiafe on 21 March 2024.

Dr Ashigbey noted that based on preliminary investigations carried out by the Subsea landing providers the disruption can be linked to a “geological challenge” which impacted these cables.

He added “We should remember that these cables are well fortified on the sea bed or in some cases, they are buried under the sea, but I was still surprised that the impact was that huge”

“Based on the briefing that I have had, and even as an Engineer, I am really surprised about the impact of this on the cables, because they were “far apart” but still the impact was heavy ” The Chief Executive of the Ghana Telecoms Chamber revealed.

The National Communications Authority in a statement issued on March 16 2024 noted that the subsea cable landing service providers had indicated that an estimated time frame of a minimum of five weeks, for full-service restoration, “from the time that vessels are dispatched to the various locations.

Background

The country was on March 14 2024, hit by some serious internet supply challenge. This was actually due disruptions to the multiple undersea cable which affect Mobile and Fixed data services Ghana.

According to a public notice issued by National Communication Authority “ The disruptions affecting multiple undersea cables responsible for carrying international traffic have occurred in Senegal and Cote d’Ivoire and with some disruptions in Portugal”

“This led to significant degradation of data service across the country” The National Communications Authority added in the statement

The development brought work to a standstill especially for the institutions that heavily depend on data services from the Mobile Network Operators.

The National Communications Authority in a statement added that “the outage was not peculiar to Ghana, but countries such as Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Cameroon were also affected.

Compensating consumers for internet challenge



There has been some push for consumers that were hit by this challenge to be compensated.

That call has even been echoed by some persons working with the National Communications Authority.

But speaking on PM EXPRESS BUSINESS EDITION, The Chief Executive of the Ghana Telecoms Chamber argued that that might not be fair, this is because as we speak right now it has been established that what cause this challenge can be attributed to “Act of God”

“What we are doing now is the ensure that full services are restored as soon as possible and we have been able to do that” Ing. Dr. Ashigbey

On questions about the financial impact of this challenge, Dr. Ashigbey responded that this should not be now; because their focus is to ensure that their subscribers and clients can continue to ensure services.

This is something that was not planned, but we will take care of it, these new deals that we have secured with new providers will cost more, but we have them but have to do it, he added.

Speaking on the same programme Managing Partner at Chanzo Capital Eric Osiakwan noted the development, and called for more investments in the Telecom space to ensure that the country will be to withstand the shocks.

He, however, rejected arguments that it should be private sector lead.

Mr. Osiakwan maintained that it will not be fair to blame the Mobile Network Operators for this challenge, because they have all the necessary, “backups” that should have helped deal with this challenge.

“Therefore the necessary remedies were in place, by these telcos to deal with this challenge.

