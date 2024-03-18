The Minister of Communication, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, has said the disruptions in internet connectivity are caused by a natural disaster.

She explained that, the destruction to the underwater cable, located 5 kilometers from the earth’s surface, can only be caused by a force majeure.

Speaking in Parliament to brief the House on the causes and solutions to the disruption, the Minister of Communication stated that, her outfit was working with other stakeholders around the clock to restore connectivity.

She added that, some temporary measures have been taken.

Shedding more light on the situation, she said it appears the disruption, which occurred on March 14th, was due to an undersea landslide in Ivory Coast and Senegal.

Meanwhile, the National Communications Authority (NCA) has announced that Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) will reassess their operations and consider the possibility of prioritising and allocating more data resources to key stakeholders while they work with the Subsea Cable Landing Service Providers to progressively improve internet data capacity.

ALSO READ:

NCA gives update on undersea cable disruptions

Sister of Bongo Ideas breaks silence on his ‘arrest’