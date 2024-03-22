Otto Addo, the head coach of Ghana’s senior national team, exudes confidence in his team’s capabilities to triumph over any African opposition provided they find their rhythm.

Addo, who recently secured a 34-month deal as head coach, voiced these sentiments ahead of Ghana’s upcoming friendly match against Nigeria.

Despite boasting a squad filled with quality and energetic players, the Black Stars have faced criticism for lacklustre performances in recent outings. Their early exits from consecutive Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments intensified scrutiny and disapproval.

In an interview, the 43-year-old emphasized that there are no longer any “easy” matches in African football.

He maintained optimism, asserting that with proper preparation and strength, Ghana possesses the talent to overcome any opponent on the continent.

Addo stated, “The reality is that teams across Africa have significantly narrowed the gap. There are no longer ‘lower’ teams that one can expect to defeat by large margins. Every team has elevated its level of play, necessitating better preparation and awareness of opponents’ strengths.”

He continued, “With our quality players, combined with emerging talents, once we understand and counter the opposition’s style of play, we will prove formidable. In Africa, we are capable of defeating any team.”

Ghana’s match against Nigeria is set to kick off at 16:00 GMT at the Stade de Marrakesh, with their final friendly against Uganda’s Cranes scheduled for March 26th.