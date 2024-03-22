Construction works at the Institute of Local Government Studies (ILGS) which is part of efforts to upgrade the Institute into a full fledged university is about 60 percent complete.

The project includes the construction of four hostels with a 100 bed capacity each, a 1,200 capacity auditorium, a 600 capacity lecture halls, an astro turf among others.

This was made known when the Parliamentary Select Committee on Local Government and Rural Development paid a working visit to inspect the project.

The Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Local Government and Rural Development, Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi expressed satisfaction with the progress of work.

He assured that, the Committee will facilitate the timely release of funds to ensure that the project is completed as scheduled.

“The visit has given us insight over funding challenges and what is being done and we will look at how best we can support to ensure the timely release of funds to meet the completion date,” he stated.

The Select Committee however recommended the inclusion of alternative power supply ie renewable energy and the convention of the astro turf to natural glass to reduce maintenance cost.

The Ranking Member on the Committee, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, on his part also recommended the improvement of security on the campus.

He was of the view that, high profile individuals will be using the facility when completed, therefore security needed to be upgraded to protect everyone.

“I want you take a second look at improving the security on campus including installation of CCTV to protect the huge clientele including the high profile individuals who will be using the campus,” he advised.

He also urged the Institute to market itself beyond the shores of Ghana adding that “with this kind of facilities, we cannot only focus on those within our reach but look beyond Ghana”.

The Director of ILGS, Prof. Nicholas Awotwi explained that, the construction and renovation of the institute is aimed at the institute becoming a fully-fledged university by the end of 2024 and thereby making it Africa’s leading centre of excellence for local governance and development.

A representative from FeDems- the Consultant working on the project, Arch. Vicky Nartey, assured that the project will be completed in time if the remaining funds are released on schedule to facilitate the progress of work.

The project which is being funded by the Government of Ghana, through the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) started in January 2023 and is expected to be completed in July 2024.

The physical infrastructure at both the Akumadan and Tamale campuses of the Institute are also being expanded and the renovation of existing facilities were ongoing. The Parliamentary select Committee is expected to visit these projects as well.

The Institute of Local Government Studies is a public management development and training institution established in 2003 by an Act of Parliament (Act 647) to build capacity for effective local governance through education and training, research, consultancy and advisory services.

Prior to 2003, ILGS operated as a project commissioned in 1999 by the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development (MLGRD) to enhance capacities of Local Governments in Ghana.

The Institute is accredited by the National Accreditation Board (NAB) and affiliated to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) with standing relationship with other reputable international institutions of higher learning.