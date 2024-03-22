Ghanaian actor, Yaw Dabo was all smiles as he engaged an air hostess, a moment he captured and shared.

It quickly gained traction on social media.

The video showed a charming interaction between the diminutive actor and the surprised air hostess, who initially didn’t expect to see him flying solo in business class.

Introducing himself as a Ghanaian actor, Yaw Dabo piqued the air hostess’s interest, sparking a friendly conversation.

When questioned about accompanying guardians, Dabo confidently introduced his manager, Kofi Asamoah, but asserted his independence, stating he was old enough to fly alone at 26- years-old.

The exchange between Dabo and the air hostess was marked by laughter and cultural exchange, leaving both parties charmed.

The air hostess bid Dabo a pleasant flight, impressed by his demeanor.

On social media, the video garnered positive reactions, with users applauding Dabo for his composure and humour.

