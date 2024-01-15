Popular Ghanaian comic actor and founder of the Dabo Soccer Academy, Yaw Dabo has expressed his disappointment with certain football players who attended the academy’s trials wearing subpar boots.

In a viral video circulating on social media, Dabo is seen inspecting the footwear of some participants, discovering boots without studs and others that were badly torn.

Expressing his frustration, Dabo went on a lengthy tirade, labeling the players as unserious for showing up unprepared to the trials.

He emphasized the importance of investing in their craft and criticized the lack of professionalism and passion among some aspiring footballers.

Dabo, visibly disappointed, felt that some players were wasting both his time and resources.

Dabo issued a stern warning to the players, saying they wouldn’t succeed in the football industry unless they took their careers seriously and invested in quality boots to enhance their performance.

Drawing inspiration from successful footballers who began with humble beginnings, he urged them to learn from these individuals who worked hard and invested in their talents.

The actor’s statement generated mixed reactions on social media, with some users disagreeing with his perspective.

