The Ghana Statistical Service is encouraging businesses to cooperate with their field officers, by providing the necessary information for the 2024 Ghana Integrated Business Establishment Survey, starting today.

About 16,000 field officers have been trained and deployed by the Service across the country for the data collection exercise.

The IBES phase 1 focuses on a comprehensive list of all business entities within the country.

Field officers will be visiting every structure and space in their assigned areas to enumerate businesses identified, regardless of the location, status or size.

Senior Statistician at the Ashanti Regional Office of the Ghana Statistical Service, Andrews Nii Adjetey Sowah J, says field officers will be identified by their IBES Vests and Identification Cards.

