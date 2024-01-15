The Best Fifa Football Awards will take place in London on Monday, 15 January.

Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are the final three for the top men’s player award.

World Cup stars Aitana Bonmati, Linda Caicedo and Jennifer Hermoso are the women’s candidates.

The ceremony will be shown live on BBC iPlayer and online from 19:30 GMT.

A mix of votes from national team players and captains, journalists and fans on Fifa’s website – with each counting for 25% – are used to decide the winners, with men’s and women’s awards for best coach and goalkeeper.

The Puskas Award – named after Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas – will reward the best goal and is decided by pundits.

The Fifa Best Awards generally cover a calendar year and differ from the Ballon d’Or, which reflect performances across a season.

However, this year, the men’s awards – and Puskas award – are judged from 19 December 2022 to 20 August 2023, because the Qatar World Cup was included in last year’s ceremony.

The women’s awards are based on performances from 1 August 2022 to 20 August 2023.

There are also awards for a fan and fair play, while a men’s and women’s World XI will be named.

Men’s player

Last year’s Fifa winner and the current Ballon d’Or holder Messi is up against Manchester City striker Haaland and former Paris St-Germain team-mate Mbappe.

In the time being judged for the award after the World Cup, Messi scored nine goals for PSG as they won the French title and 10 goals in seven games as his new club Inter Miami won the inaugural Leagues Cup in the United States.

Haaland was a key part of the Manchester City team which won the Treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

The 23-year-old Norway striker scored a record 36 Premier League goals last season. In all competitions in 2022-23, he scored a club-record 52 goals – with 28 of them coming after the World Cup (plus another two goals this season before 20 August).

France’s Mbappe, like Messi, won the Ligue 1 title with PSG – and clinched a fifth consecutive Golden Boot.

The 25-year-old scored 18 goals for his French club during the judgment window.

Women’s player

The women’s award is judged from 1 August 2022 to 20 August 2023, the date of the Women’s World Cup final.

Two of the nominees, Bonmati and Hermoso played in the Spain midfield as they beat England to win the World Cup in Australia.

Bonmati, 25, has won Uefa’s Player of the Year and the Ballon d’Or already after also leading Barcelona to the Spanish and Champions League titles.

Hermoso, 33, plays her club football in Mexico, recently joining Tigres from Pachuca. She scored three goals and created two assists during the World Cup.

The other candidate is 18-year-old Colombia forward Caicedo, who joined Real Madrid from Deportivo Cali last season.

She played in the Under-17, Under-20 and senior World Cups, scoring the goal of the tournament for her strike in Colombia’s shock win over Germany.

Puskas award

Julio Enciso is hoping to become the fifth Premier League player to win the Puskas Award in the past seven years

The nominees for the Puskas Award are Julio Enciso, Guilherme Madruga and Nuno Santos.

Brighton forward Enciso, 19, is shortlisted for a 25-yard strike into the top corner against Manchester City in the Premier League back in May at the end of a slick passing move.

That goal won the BBC’s Match of the Day Goal of the Season award.

Botafogo midfielder Madruga, 23, scored a stunning overhead kick from outside the box in a Brazilian second-tier game against Novorizontino in June.

Sporting Lisbon winger Santos, 28, netted a fantastic rabona that went in via the post in a Portuguese league game against Boavista in March.

Men’s coach

The shortlist for the best men’s coach, judged on the same timeframe as the men’s player, are Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, Inter Milan’s Simone Inzaghi and former Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti.

Guardiola is nominated after taking City to the Treble, only the second English team after Manchester United in 1998-99 to do that.

He is the only coach to win two Trebles, having previously done it with Barcelona in 2008-09.

Inzaghi was nominated after winning the Coppa Italia with Inter and taking them to the Champions League final, where they lost to City.

Spalletti guided Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years – and their first without the late Diego Maradona – with a record-equalling five games to spare.

He left the club at the end of the season and now manages the Italian national team.

Women’s coach

England boss Sarina Wiegman, Chelsea’s Emma Hayes and Barcelona’s Jonatan Giraldez are the nominees for the best women’s coach.

Dutchwoman Wiegman – who won the award last year – took England to the World Cup final, where they lost to Spain. The Lionesses won the Arnold Clark Cup and Women’s Finalissima last season.

Hayes took Chelsea to a Women’s Super League and FA Cup Double.

Giraldez led Barcelona to the Champions League and Spanish title, where they won 28 out of 30 games.

Men’s goalkeeper

Ederson was a key part of Manchester City’s Treble success

Manchester City’s Ederson, Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois and former Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou are nominated for the men’s goalkeeper award.

Brazilian Ederson helped City to win the title while Belgium’s Courtois won the Spanish Cup with Real.

Morocco’s Bounou saved two Roma penalties as Sevilla won the Europa League final in a penalty shootout before leaving for Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

Women’s goalkeeper

England’s Mary Earps is up against Spain’s Catalina Coll and Australia’s Mackenzie Arnold. All three had impressive World Cups.

Manchester United’s Earps, who won this award last year, only conceded four goals in seven games for the Lionesses in Australia and New Zealand.

The 30-year-old recently won the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year and BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year awards.

Barcelona’s Coll did not make her international debut until the World Cup last 16 but played all the knockout games as Spain won the tournament.

She only made three appearances for her club last season.

Arnold, 29, kept four clean sheets for co-hosts Australia at the World Cup.