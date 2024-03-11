Popular Ghanaian actor, Yaw Dabo, has shared a glimpse of his journey to France in a video.

The footage captured Dabo relishing the lavish amenities aboard a luxury plane.

From settling into his plush seat, which conveniently transforms into a bed, to eating the sumptuous meals served in the plane, Dabo seemed very content.

The aircraft’s state-of-the-art entertainment system, featuring blockbuster films and cutting-edge technology, provided him with an enjoyable inflight experience.

As the CEO of Dabo Soccer Academy, Dabo’s trip exemplified the fruits of his hard work and success.

READ ALSO:

Video of YOLO’s Drogba receiving treatment breaks hearts

King Mswati III hosts Foreign Minister Ayorkor Botchwey at Grand Festival

Abba Father: Diana Asamoah steals spotlight with ballgown at her concert