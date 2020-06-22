Award-winning female television personality, Oheneyere Dr. Gifty Anti, has shared an adorable video of her daughter, Nyame Anuonyam.

Gifty Anti shared the video of Anuonyam reading to celebrate her husband as the world marked this year’s Father’s Day.

The video was shared by Gifty with a very interesting and powerful caption.

After wishing her husband, Nana Ansah Kwao IV a happy Father’s Day, the Standpoint CEO said the only reason she would deny her father access to her, is when she is convinced that he will put her in ‘danger’ or in harm’s way.

READ ALSO:

Gifty said she believes no matter what happens between her and her daughter’s father, it should not and must not affect the relationship between father and daughter.

She promised to make a conscious effort to encourage a great bond between Anuonyam and her father.

Read her caption below:

And before I go to bed… I had the best of relationships with my Dad. Till date, he is the only hero in my life.

I want the same for my daughter. To have a great bound with her father.

So I make a conscious effort to encourage it.

I believe that no matter what happens between me and her father, should not and must not affect the relationship between father and daughter.

The only reason I will deny her father access to her, is when I am convinced that he will put her in ‘danger’ or in harm’s way.

On that note Goodnight from the chief and his princess.

And before you ask, she will be 3 years in August!! PS: We had to read with and to her several times to be able to read on her own 🙏.