Today’s Mothers’ Day Celebration on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning show saw several mothers invited to the studio, including single mother Vicky Zugah, actress Alexendra Ayirebi-Acquah and Oheneyere Gifty Anti, a veteran broadcaster.

Speaking to hosts Jay Foley and Emefa Adeti, the veteran journalist recounted her struggles of being very successful in her career, but still criticised and looked down upon because she wasn’t married and had no child.

“Don’t praise her too much, unless she’s married with a kid, then you can call her successful woman,” she recounted a family member telling someone who had praised her for having a successful career.

MORE:

Gifty Anti and her daughter

Despite all the negativity she said she kept her faith in God and that was what encouraged her.

According to her, she considered adoption at a point in time, after she had been told that she may not be able to have a child; which made her all the more excited when another doctor informed her that it was indeed possible.

She said she had always wanted to be a mother, and was already playing a motherly role in the lives of many people long before she herself would give birth.