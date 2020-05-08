Former Ghana Premier League top goalscorer, Shaibu Yakubu, has insisted he will make a return to the local league when he is offered $40,000 deal.

The 33-year-old is currently club-less after being hit with an injury in Turkey last season.

However, in an interview with Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show, the former Hacettepe Spor Kulübü forward revealed that he will only return to the local topflight if he is offered the said amount.

“Playing in the Ghana Premier League is difficult and if I should come back, the team that needs my services must be ready to offer me $40,000 or more.

“Maybe after a season I would like to move to abroad. Playing at the North African country would be my preferred country.

“No disrespect to the players playing in the Ghana Premier League but that is what I will demand before I return to the Premier League.”

The former AshantiGold SC striker also justified choosing football over education.

“I wasn’t interested in education and I don’t regret choosing football over it. I am living comfortably with my family. I have been travelling and play for some big teams in Europe and I was paid well.

“Education is the best thing for everyone but choosing football over it for me, is the best decision,” he added.