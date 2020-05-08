Ghanaian social media users are having a field day making fun of multiple award-winning singer, Kidi after a humourous throwback photo of the Lynx music signee surfaced online.

The photo, taken several years ago before Kidi came into the limelight, sees Kidi looking tremendously skinny and wearing a belt over his boxer shorts and wearing a necktie whilst posing for the camera.

The photo is extremely amusing to say the least.

Check out the photo: