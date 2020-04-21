Highlife artiste, KiDi, has expressed excitement after hearing Grammy Award-winning producer Teddy Riley wants to work with him.

The celebrated producer told Andy Dosty in an interview on Daybreak Hitz that he had been following KiDi on his social media platforms and is privy to what the artiste can do.

Teddy added he could not wait to hear sounds and music KiDi would introduce him to.

Teddy Riley

KiDi in an interview with Doreen Avio on Let’s Talk show on Joy News revealed it is a big deal for him as an artiste to hear Teddy Riley saying he could not wait to get into the studio with him.

“I can’t contain my excitement because if you know who Teddy Riley is, the legendary, you don’t joke with it and for him to reach out to my team to work with him, it’s such a huge deal for me, you have no idea,” he said.

The ‘Adiepena’ hitmaker stated that he is looking forward to working with Teddy as well hopefully after the coronavirus is dealt with.

“I mean a young boy like me, getting the opportunity to work with someone great like him.. we will make bangers.

“This is someone who has worked with Michael Jackson, Black Street, you know like this list goes on and on and I really cannot wait,” he told Doreen Avio.