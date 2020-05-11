Award-winning female TV personality, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, has shared a photo to celebrate herself as a mother as the world marks Mother’s Day.
To celebrate herself, she shared a beautiful photo taken in a maternity ward with her daughter, Nyame Anuonyam and her husband.
MORE STORIES:
I was told my successes weren’t complete without a child – Gifty Anti
Gifty Anti works out with daughter
READ: Gifty Anti’s reaction to lifting lockdown
She posted the photo with the caption: “The Day I became a biological mother…. 11th August 2017. May God do same and even more for you.”
She also had a message for all mothers:
View this post on Instagram
*A MOTHER BEFORE MOTHERHOOD!!* *A message by Oheneyere Gifty Anti, OGA * It is Mother’s Day…. And I am so grateful to God, that He has put a child through my womb. A miracle, that has given hope to so many other women. However, I am also Extremely grateful to God, for giving me many daughters and sons, long before He made me a Biological mother. People who called and still call me mother…. And I call them my daughters and sons, because they allowed me, yes, they, allowed me to get into their space, to ‘mother’ them, somehow. They gave and continue to give me the experience of true motherhood… The Good, the troublesome, the mischievous, 😀😀😀 (they know themselves)….. But all in all, long before I became a biological mother, I experienced so much love and I still do, all because I dared to care and impact other ‘children’. To all of you, my ‘children’, I say Thank You. I do not take that privilege for granted. To every woman out there, seeking to have a biological child, may God hear your cry. But while you wait, dare to mother ‘someone’s child’. There are many children in the world, seeking acceptance, love, care and direction. Dare to reach out and be a mother to them. To every woman hurting, because of her children, May God put laughter in your mouth!! May He restore and return your children to you. Happy Mother’s Day to all of us. As the world celebrates us today, let us dare to celebrate ourselves and pat ourselves on the back!! Let us laugh at ourselves, for our mistakes, failures, challenges, fears and successes!! We’ve made it thus far. We have survived it thus far, by the Grace of God. May God be Glorified!! Cheers to Motherhood!!!