Award-winning female TV personality, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, has shared a photo to celebrate herself as a mother as the world marks Mother’s Day.

To celebrate herself, she shared a beautiful photo taken in a maternity ward with her daughter, Nyame Anuonyam and her husband.

She posted the photo with the caption: “The Day I became a biological mother…. 11th August 2017. May God do same and even more for you.”

She also had a message for all mothers: