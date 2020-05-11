Former Hearts of Oak board member, Ernest Thompson, says he always feels like ‘crying’ anytime he sees the team’s rickety bus.

The club has been trolled due to the state of the team’s bus.

It has been widely circulated that the club is on the verge of purchasing a new bus.

But the legal luminary is calling for the floatation of shares to ease the burden on the Board chairman and majority shareholder Togbe Afede XIV.

”Everybody is waiting for Togbe to buy a bus for the team, if the club as a serious entity floats shares, we will get money and buy bus,” Mr Thompson told Nhyira FM.

READ ALSO

”Even Pobiman project, we need money to have it done but where is the money?

”Hearts of Oak has a weak financial base and that is what stops the team from going for good players, which is bad. Anytime I see Hearts of Oak bus I feel like crying because I was involved in purchasing that bus. Why should the club be using such a bus at this time?

”Hearts shouldn’t have been using this bus by now and training on poor pitches,” he lamented.