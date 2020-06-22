The ‘Sarckcess family’ cannot hide their latest addition as they have proudly outdoored him in grand style, yesterday.

Rumors broke a few weeks ago that the couple had welcome a baby but they were quick to dispel the reports, labeling same as false.

But the couple have been pictured holding a baby at the airport when they arrived in Ghana after spending months in the United States of America.

Sarkodie has proudly flaunted his newborn son who he named Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jnr, a name after himself.

The photo was released by Sarkodie’s wife as part of plans to eulogize him on a celebrated occasion like Father’s Day commemorated yesterday, June 21.

Sarkodie was captured in his plush home, holding his baby in his laps as he planted a kiss on his forehead.