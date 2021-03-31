Entertainment couple, Keche Andrew and wife, Joana, have served couple goals as they cuddle in their living room.

Joana, who was all by herself, was quickly sent into a happy mode when her husband approached and rattled some romantic lyrics for her.

He hugged her from behind and reminded her he has deep feelings for her, for which he will remain with her till the end.

He borrowed the words of celebrated American singer, Lionel Richie’s popular song, Stuck on You to glorify his wife of almost two years.

Keche then slowly kissed his wife on her cheeks.