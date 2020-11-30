Member of music duo, Keche Andrew, has sent a love-filled epistle to his millionaire wife a year after tying the knot.

Exactly a year ago, Keche and his label boss, Joana Cudjoe’s relationship became legal at a private wedding at Dzorwulu Abease.

To celebrate their first anniversary, Andrew has taken to social media to describe how incredible and supportive his wife has been.

Despite series of controversies surrounding their marriage, Keche Andrew was grateful his wife never paid heed to naysaying.

The ‘love birds’ have been spotted in public expressing their love and the latest that blew the minds of Ghanaians was her wife tattooing his name on her hand.

RELATED

In a recent Instagram post to celebrate his wife, Keche uploaded their loved-up photo and assured her he will always be by her side through thick and thin.

Read full love letter below:

The past came fighting…. you stood by me although you knew nothing about it. You were dragged into it, got disrespected, insulted and lambasted. Nobody should be chastised for another’s issues but u took it upon yourself…., you knew the truth and believed in me but you never allowed me to explain to the world, your exact words and I quote (baby it doesn’t matter if they like let them say you killed human and even worst ones than that I will still be here and our GOD will fight. And always know that they were never for real). This year has been rough and smooth lol… but we thank the almighty GOD for HIS care… it’s a year already … congratulations to us. I still love and appreciate everybody who has been of help to my life, I want you to know that you pasted pictures on my mind and I will never forget. And to those I have stepped on their toes knowingly and unknowingly pls do forgive me.. we humans and stuff like these are bound to happen. Jay thanks for standing by me, we fought and beats predictions, we not done dear.., we still gonna be walking through them… until they give up we ain’t stopping. And hey… I’m sorry for the other things okay…lool.