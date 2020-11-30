Undoubtedly, Ghana’s most popular sport is football, followed by boxing and basketball. Other popular sports in the country include athletics, table tennis, tennis, hockey, cricket, rugby, golf and badminton.

I have mentioned many of the disciplines but you realised you have not yet heard about the emerging international sports where countries like the USA, Europe, Asia and even African countries like South Africa have shifted concentration to and that is, disability sports.

It is sad that in Ghana government and other stakeholders have neglected disability sports entirely and only few media platforms give this sport and its athletes attention; the sport that has won uncomfortable number of medals for Ghana in many African competitions.

The stories about disability sports is not too palatable for me to enumerate on this platform now but I will single out one athlete in Ghana who have still not given up though he has not received a befitting attention on his exploits so far as disability sports is concerned but he still gives out his all.

Patrick Yaw Obeng, Ashanti Region track and field and para-power lifters captain has revealed challenges the sport face in Ghana.

This is an article by Head of Sports, Asempa FM, Enoch Worlanyo Wallace on disability sports.

Read full article below:

Promoting the Participation… by Dennis Adu