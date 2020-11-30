Three new mums and neighbours are presently trending on Instagram over their maternity shots and viral pregnancy story!

The three women, who live in the same compound, got married just about the same time, took in around same time as well and welcomed their babies around same time too.

One of them, Chioma Ugwa-Brown, narrated the interesting story thus:

“One of the best parts about being pregnant for me was I had two amazing women who could relate to exactly how I felt at any point in time 😁😁😁.

“People thought we planned it, three neighbours in the same compound, all newlyweds and we all conceived almost at the same time. The experience was so so surreal… We helped each other through it all whether it was deciding who had the energy to cook that day so we could all eat or who had the strength to drive out and run errands or even contributing to order the junk foods we were craving 😂😂😂.

“Pregnancy was a breeze for me and these amazing ladies played a huge role in why that is …I’m so grateful to God that it all ended in praise … Three healthy mothers and three healthy beautiful babies 🙏🙏🙏.”