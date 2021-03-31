The Parish Priest of the Christ the King Catholic Church, Rev Father Andrew Campbell, has retired from active service.

A eucharist service, which saw the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery and other state protocols, was held in his honour on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

Speaker of parliament, Alban Bagbin

The former Chief Justice of Ghana, Mrs Georgina Wood, representatives of the President and Vice President of Ghana as well as some members of the Council of State also graced the occasion.

The ceremony was also to mark the 75th birthday of the Irish-born Catholic Priest who has served in Ghana for over 51 years.

Father Campell cutting his 75th birthday cake.

Mr Bagbin, at the ceremony, lauded Father Campell as a cheerful giver whose calling is to serve the needs of society, adding his journey of sharing his love with humanity is remarkable.

With the man of God now poised to focus on humanitarian works after his retirement, Mr Bagbin donated GHC 5,000 to support the course.

Mr Dery, who served as a representative for President Akufo-Addo, also donated GHC 10, 000 on the President’s behalf.

The Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, Most Rev John Bonaventure Kwofie, CSSp, the Bishop of Keta-Akatsi Diocese, Most Rev Gabriel Edoe Kumordji, SVD and Rev Fr Cyprian Kuupol, SVD were also present.

Others were Provincial Superior of the Ghana–Liberia Province of the Society of the Divine Word (SVD), Rev Fr Emmanuel Salifu, who was the homilist at the Mass, as well as 20 other priests.