General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia, has announced plans are underway to change the party’s parliamentary leadership.

According to him, the party has initiated processes that had to be halted due to certain issues that marred the 2020 general election.

“We haven’t done that yet because of the court case [election petition]. We started but we got to a point where we felt that we needed to finish with the court case and we will come back to it. So, it is something that we are going to do,” he said on Accra-based Citi FM.

Without a hint on who the possible members will be, General Mosquito, as he is widely known in the political circles, said supporters will be informed of every decision.

He added the party will possibly complete the processes by the time parliament resumes from recess following a break on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

The party, prior to the election petition hearing, announced that the current leadership spearheaded by Tamale South Member of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, will continue to serve in their present capacities.