Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu has revealed the Minority NDC MPs do not respond to social media summons, hence, their court snub.

Hon Haruna Iddrisu who doubles as the Minority leader and 20 others were summoned to appear before an Accra Circuit Court on Monday.

They were charged with unlawful assembly contrary to section 202 of the Criminal Offences Act and sections 1, 2 and 9 of the Public Order Act over their march to the Electoral Commission head office on 22nd December 2020.

When the case was called, the police prosecutor indicated his readiness to proceed with the case, but with none of the accused persons present or their lawyers in court.

However, Haruna Iddrisu indicated the NDC MPs will not honour the invitation until they are served appropriately by the Ghana Police Service.

He also berated the police for the inclusion of names of some NDC MPs who were never part of the procession.

He added he is not coward to be intimidated by the Ghana Police Service, arguing that the Minority together with their party informed the police on their decision to embark on series of action including lawful process.

Meanwhile, the court presided over by Madam Priscilla Mireku, has adjourned the matter to January 19, 2021.

The MPs are Haruna Iddrisu, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, Samuel George, John Abdulai Jinapor, Rockson Defiamekpor, Ras Mubarak, Mutawakilu Adam, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, Dr Kwabena Donkor, A.B. Fuseini and Kwabena Minta Akando.

The rest are Yusif Issaka Jaja, Isaac Adongo, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, James Klutse Avedzi, James Agalga, Collins Dauda, Abdul Rashi Pelpuo, Richard Quashigah and Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings.

The Deputy General Secretary of the party, Peter Boamah Otokunor, is also charged with the same offence.