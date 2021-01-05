A 33-year-old man Matthew Gyekye has allegedly been hit to death over gold.

Police reports indicate that on Saturday, January 2, about 11:40 am, the deceased and his friend, Desmond Anokye Frimpong, returned from work at Awroso, a suburb of Apinamang in the Kade District of the Eastern region.

On reaching the outskirts of Apinamang, three suspects namely Kwadwo Owusu, Kojo Awuah and one other popularly known as Cash ordered the deceased and his friend to surrender their gold because the portion of the land they mined on belong to them.

They resisted and it resulted in a struggle.

In the process, suspect Kwadwo Owusu hit the deceased’s head with a stone.

He fell unconscious and was rushed to St Dominic Hospital at Akwatia for treatment.

He passed on the following day.

The police have arrested suspect Kwadwo Owusu and he is currently in their custody.

His other two a accomplice are, however, on the run.