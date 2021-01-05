All is set for President Akufo-Addo’s last State of the Nation Address (SoNA) in Parliament on Tuesday January 5, 2021.

There was a little misunderstanding in he House over the venue for the event.

After a meeting and intense deliberation, the House has decided on the tent as venue for the SoNA.

Seating arrangements have been made, similar to the arrangement inside the chamber to accommodate all invited members.

The event is expected to come off at 10:00am later today.

See photos of set-up below:

Parliament arrangement for SoNA

