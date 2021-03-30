“Surprise”, some students of the Igbajo Polytechnic in Nigeria chorused when their Head of Department walked into their classroom.

In a video sighted on Instablog9ja, some students were seen celebrating their lecturer as he heads to the hall.

Unknown to him, multitudes had gathered with their cameras on, ready to capture the special moment they had planned for his birthday.

Trumpeters could be seen serenading the lecturer who simply stood in shock, before waving in appreciation after the gesture dawned on him.

The uniformed students could be seen hailing their ‘good’ lecturer while some of the male students prostrated before him.

Video below: