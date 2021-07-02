Award-winning musician, Burna Boy, has been celebrated by his friends and family with a special surprise to mark his 30th birthday.

The self-acclaimed African Giant was ushered into his home filled with blooming customised balloons.

Burna Boy, who did not see the bash coming, could not help but stare in wonder, without uttering a single word.

Rather, he showed his excitement with a heartwarming smile in appreciation of the gesture of love.

The birthday bash is a double celebration of his Grammys and BET Award which he took delivery of some few days ago.

Watch video below: