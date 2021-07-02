Congratulations are in order for budding rapper Tulenkey as he signs out of university.

Tulenkey, born Chief Osei Bonsu, announced his graduation with a picture of him donning a robe.

Though not giving details of his school and course read, the International Fvck boy revealed his further education was the reason for his absence in the music scene.

Prior to his new feat, Tulenkey enrolled in the Abromedia Insititute where he undertook a course in Sound Engineering.

This was after he developed interest in rap music after his completion of Senior High School at Adisadel College.

Tulenkey is a Ghanaian born songwriter and rapper who made his major debut on the popular Sarkodie’s hit song dubbed Biibi Ba.

Since his rise to fame, he has dropped back-to-back hit songs and he has also collaborated with multiple top artistes.