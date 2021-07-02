Telecommunication giant, MTN Ghana, has launched an Enterprise Business Division campaign to support Micro, Small, and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs).

The company, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, is investing $149 million in network expansion and modernisation to meet the demand for digital services from consumers and MSMEs.

The campaign on the theme: MTN Business, Your Partner for Growth is to mark the 10th anniversary of MTN Business.

The six months campaign will see some 10 MSMEs winning a Digital Business Make-over, which includes a year of free connectivity, set up on Hubtel e-commerce smartphone, digital advertising and free business management application services between July 1, to December 31st.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh, said the campaign is to accelerate digitization of the informal sector in Ghana.

The intent for the campaign, he noted, is to shape the growth for MSMEs in the new normal and “this we know will not only create scale and growth for MSMEs, but also jobs and wealth for many Ghanaians.”

The MTN Ghana Chief Executive Officer said they are certain “everyone, including MSMEs, deserve the benefits of a modern connected life.”

“With technology-based innovations such as e-Payments, business management suites, e-Commerce, Marketplace, Apps, to name a few, the achievement of a modern connected life for MSMEs in Ghana will be greatly enhanced. We are confident that this campaign will yield the desired results,” Mr Adadevoh added.

Also, Chief Executive Officer of Hubtel, Alex Bram commended MTN Ghana for the initiative.

He cited the over-dependence on cash, poor organisation on data about businesses, knowledge of customers on how to use the product, poor balancing of quality and growth, and lack of partnership as challenges facing businesses and urged entrepreneurs to pay attention to them.

Mr Bram charged MSMEs to take advantage of the campaign and upgrade their businesses.

More about the MTN Ghana SME Campaign:

The SME campaign aims to create more awareness on how small businesses such as retail shops, production hubs in Makola, Abossey Okine, Kejetia, Kumasi ‘Magazine, Tamale Central Market, etc. can use the power of technology to enhance the management of their business and to grow their business competitiveness in the context of a regional and global marketplace.

Under the theme ‘MTN Business, Your Partner for Growth’, the campaign is expected to run for six months and will be active until the end of the year.

Key promotion for MSMEs:

As many as 10 lucky MSMEs will benefit from ‘Digital Business Make-over’ between July 1, to December 31st.

How to benefit from Digital Business Make-over promo:

Be an MSME with a maximum of 50 employees.

Purchase an MTN Business Service at a minimum cost of GHS200.

Upload a video of how your business is using the service on social media.

Follow MTN and MTN Business on social media [Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, etc]

Tag MTN Business as well as 10 other small businesses to stand a chance of winning.

Goodies in Make-over include: