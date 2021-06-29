Singer Kuami Eugene has debunked perceptions that highlife cannot thrive unlike other genres of music making waves in Ghana.

According to him, Highlife music helped him to attain the limelight, adding that, he represents the genre, which is the mother genre of all songs in Ghana.

Speaking to Joy Prime’s IB during the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Kuami Eugene said Highlife will only die when everyone stops listening to it.

I represent Highlife and that is how I feel. You know it’s Highlife Artiste of the Year and I’ve been waiting for it… Highlife made me and thought me what I am today… it’s my basics and foundation.

When is Highlife going to die? It dies when everyone stops listening to it and there are people enjoying it… its our music and not going anywhere, he said.

Watch the video below: