A Primary 3 pupil of Covenant Presbyterian School, Uriel Prince Boateng Aryeetey, has established his foundation dubbed ‘Uriel Foundation’ to boost the culture of reading among young people in Ghana.



The foundation, which is named after him, would undertake reading exercises in schools among school children and provide reading materials to less-privileged children to develop their reading skills.



The ambitious lad, Uriel Aryeetey, said he wants to inspire, empower and develop reading habits in kids through undertaking reading activities and donating books to less-privileged children through the Uriel Foundation.



According to Uriel Aryeetey, the decision to set up the foundation sprung up after he won a reading competition dubbed Bookworm Reading Contest, adding that, it paved way for him to empower himself mentally.

L: Mother Matilda Aryeetey, Uriel Prince Boateng Aryeetey and the Father Prince Enoch Aryeetey



“By the end of the competition, I had developed my communication and public speaking skill. That is why I want to help other children through the foundation to be able to read and be proficient,” he reiterated.



Mrs. Evelyn A. Antwi, Headmistress of the School, celebrated Uriel for his creativity and urged everyone, especially his family to fully support him.



Madam Antwi also asked students to draw inspiration from home, preaching on the benefits of what reading does to the mind.

Mrs. Evelyn A. Antwi, Headmistress



Meanwhile, Uriel’s father, talked about how proud he was of his son.

According to him, Uriel’s educational path has brought dignity upon their family. He further promised to see him through whatever he desires to make the Uriel Foundation a success.